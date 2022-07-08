Peter Obi Unveils Vice Presidential Candidate

Published:

The Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, on Friday unveiled his running mate, Datti Baba-Ahmed as his running mate.





Obi named Datti Baba-Ahmed with a promise to commence the process to rescue Nigeria.





“We must ensure that this country is secured, United and productive. It has been done in many emerging nations before, it is not rocket science” he declared.





“We are young, energetic and committed the vast land of the North into our future crude oil. From Maiduguri to Abuja, we saw a vast land and we must unlock this missing asset”





He disclosed that Kano and Kaduna will remain the processing centers for the country.





He expressed his confidence in the ability of Baba-Ahmed to utilize his wealth of experience in the 'Rescue Nigeria Project'.





“He is a young man, and we know what he can do. He cannot have a Ph.D in Economics for nothing”.





Follow us for breaking news, videos, photos, and much more.





#PeterObi #YusufDattiBabaAhmed #LabourParty #RescueNigeria #RescueNigeria2023 #LP #NigeriaDecides2023 #YourVoteIsYourPower #Nigeria #NigerianYouths #Elections #GetYourPVC #News #Politics





Share This