Nigerians Abroad Are Now Free To Come Back Home With Expired Passports ...FG

The Federal Government has directed Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) to allow Nigerians in diaspora to return to Nigeria with their expired International Passports.





The Minister of Interior, Mr Rauf Aregbesola, who gave the directive in Lagos on Wednesday, July 13, said Nigerians in diaspora were free to come back home with expired or non-expired Nigerian passport.





He said no Nigerian needed travel certificate to come back home, except children, whose parents were Nigerians, but their identity were yet to be established according to immigration rule.





“I am using this medium to instruct all Nigeria Immigration Officers World-Wide to accord Nigerian travellers with expired Passport use such passports to return safely back home henceforth,” he said.





