Kwankwaso, Picks Bishop Isaac Idahosa As Running Mate

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has announced that its presidential candidate and former governor of Kano State, Rabiu Kwankwaso, has chosen Bishop Isaac Idahosa as his running mate for the 2023 general elections.

The party made the announcement on the official Twitter page of its campaign organisation on Thursday where it wrote, “Our VP Pastor Bishop Isaac Idahosa from Edo State.”





Bishop Isaac Idahosa from Edo State is the Senior Pastor of God First Ministry, popularly known as Illumination Assembly, with its headquarters at Lekki Light Centre (LLC), Ajah, Lagos.

The cleric who is also a gospel singer, writer, and motivational speaker is popularly known as ‘Prophet Talk Na Do’ by his followers.

Kwankwaso’s choice comes after he failed to get the presidential candidate of the Labour Party and former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi to be his running mate.

Obi’s refusal to be Kwankwaso’s running mate also ended the two political parties’ alliance talks as they had announced earlier that they were in talks on reaching an alliance ahead of the 2023 elections.



