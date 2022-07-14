Breaking : Nollywood Actor Bags 16 Years Imprisonme1nt For Sexual Assault

Published:

Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo of an Ikeja Special and Sexual Offences court has convicted and sentenced Nollywood actor, Olanrewaju Omiyinka James, alias Baba Ijesha, to 16 years imprisonment for sexual assault of an under age girl on Thursday.

Delivering the judgement, the trial judge, Justice Taiwo found the defendant guilty of four Offences; out of the six counts he stood trial for.

The offences on allegations of indecent treatment of a child, sexual assault, attempted sexual assault by penetration, and sexual assault by penetration.





The court CKN NEWS learnt found Baba Ijesha guilty of counts 2,3,4 and 5 while the prosecution could not prove counts 1 and 6.

He was found guilty of indecent treatment of a child and sexual assault, contrary to Section 135 of Lagos State Criminal Law 2015.

The law stipulates that “Any person who unlawfully and indecently deal with a child commits a felony and is liable on conviction to imprisonment for seven (7) years.





