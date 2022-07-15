Odinma Nsukka Hails Gov. Ugwuanyi On New Medical University, Choice of PDP Guber Candidate, Deputy

Published:





Members of the Odinma Nsukka have applauded Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State for the giant development strides of his administration in the state in spite of the harsh economic realities in the country and the state’s lean resources.





The group, comprising notable sons and daughters of Nsukka zone, said they are pleased with the peaceful atmosphere in Enugu State entrenched by Gov. Ugwuanyi as well as his unprecedented infrastructural development in the rural areas of the state.





Speaking when Odinma Nsukka paid a Thank-you visit to Gov. Ugwuanyi at the Government House, Enugu, the Chairman of the group, Chief Engr. Vita Abba, expressed gratitude to the governor for the establishment and licensing of the State University of Medical and Applied Sciences (SUMAS), Igbo-Eno, Enugu State, by the National Universities Commission (NUC).





Chief Abba, who commended the governor for “the remarkable and highly commendable feat”, revealed: “We were, indeed, merely looking forward to the ESUT Medical Campus, but you were thinking bigger for Ndi-Nsukka. It was just like the Federal Polytechnic Ohodo that came as a surprise to all of us. Our gratitude knows no bound”.





The group went further to applaud Gov. Ugwuanyi for his untiring commitment towards the provision of “top-notch infrastructural facilities to the good people of the state and, indeed, Enugu North Senatorial District”, stressing that “The completed T-junction flyover bridge at Nike, Enugu East LGA, is a good example. It has freed up the gridlock in that axis”.





Listing other landmark projects of Gov. Ugwuanyi’s administration, Chief Abba added: “The just completed 5,000-seat capacity Nsukka Township Stadium and massive development projects at SUMAS permanent site, Igbo-Eno, are among other milestone achievements.





“As we speak, there are so many completed roads and on-going constructions in the district that are similarly mind-blowing and worthy of commendation”.





Appreciating God for the peaceful and successful conduct of the party primaries in Enugu State, unlike the case in most states, Odinma Nsukka lauded Gov. Ugwuanyi for “living up to his pledge to present an outstanding successor to Ndi Enugu – a man with similar traits of simplicity, humility, passion for the oppressed and just as committed to good governance and infrastructural development, in the person of Barr. Dr. Peter Mbah, an accomplished businessman, as the gubernatorial flag-bearer of the PDP in Enugu State for the 2023 general elections”.





Congratulating Gov. Ugwuanyi for clinching the senatorial ticket of the PDP for Enugu North Senatorial District, the group thanked the governor for “the emergence of our illustrious son and the Global Coordinator of Odinma Nsukka, Barr. Ifeanyi Ossai, as the PDP Deputy Governorship candidate”.





“We cannot thank you enough for this gesture, as well as, with regard to our other sons and daughters who emerged victorious at the recently concluded PDP primaries in the state for various positions. We fervently pray that you all will emerge victorious at the polls come 2023”, the Chairman said.





The Chairman, therefore, urged the winners to extend their hands of fellowship and continue to promote peace and unity, in line with the exemplary leadership style of Gov. Ugwuanyi.





Dignitaries at the event include the member representing Igbo-Etiti/Uzo-Uwani Federal Constituency, Rt. Hon. Dr. Martins Oke, his Igbo-Eze North/Udenu counterpart, Hon. Engr. Simon Atigwe, member of the PDP Board of Trustees, Amb. Mrs. Justina Eze, the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Simon Uchenna Ortuanya, the Deputy Chief of Staff, Government House, Prof. Malachy Okwueze, the PDP Deputy Governorship candidate, Barr. Ossai, PDP State Deputy Chairman, Hon. Innocent Ezeoha, former Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Dan Shere, Elder statesmen - Chief Maxi Ukwuta and Gen. Godwin Ugwuoke (Rtd.), members of the State House of Assembly and Council Chairmen from Enugu North Senatorial District, among others.

