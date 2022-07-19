Man Arrested For Allegedly KiIIing His Pregnant Wife And Creating A Fake Suicide Scene

Published:

The Edo State Police Command has arrested an alleged wife beater, Vincent Emmanuel, over the death of his 5-months pregnant wife in Benin City, Edo State.





Vincent, and his wife, Cynthia Emmanuel, 31, got married in 2019 and they were expecting their third child before the unfortunate incident occurred.





It was gathered that after allegedly beating his wife to death, on Sunday morning, July 17, Vincent tried to stage a fake sucide scene by hanging her with a rope.





He thereafter took photos and videos of her and sent to his mother-in-law.





According to a source, “The suspect was in the habit of physically abusing his wife even when she was pregnant.





He ran away after he sent the photos and videos to his mother-in-law. But he was later tracked down by the police and was taken into custody.





He is believed to have beat her to death and staged her alleged sucide to evade arrest.”

