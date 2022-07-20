EFCC Arrests 24 Suspected Illegal Oil Bunkerers In Port Harcourt

Published:

Operatives of the EFCC, Port Harcourt Zonal Command, have arrested twenty-four (24) individuals in connection with suspicious illegal oil bunkering.





They were arrested on Monday, July 18, 2022 at Abonima wharf area, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, where suspected illegally refined petroleum products, ferried across rivers are offloaded and trans-loaded into vehicles and trucks for distribution within Rivers state and other states.





The suspects are: Biokpor Kparango, Peace Udofia, Williams Niyabe, Sufiyanu A. Sale, Ibinabo Sila, Precious Christopher, God is Great Anna, Api Eli, Sabath Orubo, Life Sunday, Paul West and Obi Omini.





Others are Lucky Akaluogbo, Victor Chibuzor, Omole Oluwa Muyiwa, Darlington Michael, Uche Nwankwo Onyinyechi Anayo, Emem Udofot, Mary Isaiah, Emabong Udoh, Confidence Sotonye, Ukoren Friday and Kingsley Edem.





The suspects were arrested based on credible intelligence available to the EFCC, on their alleged illegal oil bunkering operations.





In the course of the arrest, a large quantity of products stored in large tanks and drums were discovered but could not be evacuated for security reasons. However, a Volkswagen Passat Car with registration number ABM 146 RR Rivers was recovered.





The arrest of the suspects was met with stiff resistance with officers of the EFCC attacked with dangerous weapons, with the rear windscreen of one of the Commission’s buses used for the operation damaged.





