Justice Agatha Okeke of the Federal High Court sitting in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State on Monday, July 18, 2022, convicted and sentenced a truck driver, Ime Asuquo Akpan to three months imprisonment for dealing in petroleum products without an appropriate license.





Akpan had on May 21, 2022 pleaded 'guilty' to a one count charge preferred against him by the Uyo Zonal Command of the EFCC and was remanded at the Correctional Centre, Uyo, as the court reserved judgment for July 18, 2022.





