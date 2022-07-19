$3.5M Fraud: EFCC Extradites FBI Wanted Internet Fraud Suspect To US

Published:

A wire fraud suspect, Fatade Idowu Olamilekan on wanted list of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, FBI, was on Thursday July 14, 2022, extradited to the United States for allegedly stealing over Three Million, Five Hundred Thousand United State Dollars ($3.5M) worth of equipment in various cities across the US.





His extradition was coordinated by the EFCC following a notice from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, FBI New York, through the US Legal Attache for his role in impersonating various cities, state and academic institutions across the United States.





Fatade was indicted by a grand jury in the Southern District of New York for offences of wire fraud, interstate transportation of stolen property and identity theft.

