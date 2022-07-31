Kidnappers Of Two Nollywood Actors Demand N100m Ransom

Published:

Kidnappers of two Nigerian actors, Cynthia Okereke and Clemson Cornel, aka Agbogidi, have demanded for a sum of N100m for the release of the captives.





The kidnappers had reportedly contacted family members of the captives about 24 hours after they were declared missing.





The duo were said to have gone on a shooting assignment before the were declared missing.





Both actors are renowned for starring in movies shot in Enugu and Delta states.





The development is said to have thrown the community of actors into confusion with the task of raising the funds for their release.





President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria Emeka Rollas, confirmed that contact has been established with the families while he said the guild is working with relevant security agencies to ensure safe return.





“We are also working closely with the different security operatives, but we are not sure what to expect from them because the same thing is happening everywhere in the country.”





Already, the guild has warned its members against shootings in remote areas unless they arrange adequate security for themselves.





Share This