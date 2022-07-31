Tee Mac Makes U-turn, Says Tinubu Is Competent To Lead Nigeria

Published:





Former President of the Performing Musicians Association of Nigeria (PMAN) Tee Mac Omatshola Iseli has denied saying the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Ahmed Tinubu unfit to be the President of Nigeria.





On Thursday, a comment TeeMac left via his Facebook page attacking the presidential aspiration of Tinubu went viral. In his post, the celebrated musician said Tinubu is 86 and too old to serve as President.





However, in a statement released on Saturday, July 30, the renowned flutist said the competence of Tinubu to lead Nigeria is never in doubt.





The statement reads





“My attention has been drawn to a post that has gone viral on Social Media regarding a private banter with a Facebook acquaintance on the eligibility of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.





Whilst it is regrettable that such a private conversation went viral vide from a Facebook Account, let me state that the conversation was taken out of context.





In the first instance, I have high regards for the person of the APC Presidential candidate; a two (2)-Term Governor of Lagos State, and a revered leader of the APC. I have lived in Lagos since I relocated from Switzerland, and I can attest to his transformational impact in the State.





More significantly is his ability to identify and engage exceptional and committed technocrats in governance with tangible results over time, and maintaining relationships with them, and others across board. This, I believe will be replicated if he is given the opportunity at the Federal level.





His all-inclusive style of governance has seen people from other states, ethnicities and faith take up appointments in Lagos, serving meritoriously too! Consequently, his competence is not in doubt.





I only expressed my fear for the rigours of the office. My personal view is that anyone can choose any candidate, but must ask themselves if they have chosen rightly."





