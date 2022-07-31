Lagos First Lady, Deputy , HOS Visit Family Of Sanwolu's Late Aide

Published:

First Lady of Lagos State , Dr (Mrs) Claudiana Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu (2nd left); wife of the Deputy Governor, Mrs. Oluremi Hamzat (2nd right); Head of Service of Lagos State, Mr. Hakeem Muri-Okunola (right) with Mrs Cynthia Sanyaolu, (left) widow of the Late Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Tertiary Education, Youths, and Student Affairs, Mr Omotayo Sanyaolu during a condolence visit to the resident of the deceased in Ajao Estate, Anthony Village in Lagos on Saturday, 30th July 2022.





Sanyaolu died in a lone auto crash at Maryland on Friday.

