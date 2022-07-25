How Hand Held Faulty Electronic Timer Denied World Champion Tobi Amusan African Record At Nigerian Meet In 2021

Published:

A faulty electronic timer marred the final of the women’s 100m hurdles at the Olympics Trials of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria at the Yaba College of Technology (YabaTech), Lagos, Friday, June 18, 2021.





Tobi Amusan, who was hoping to break Gloria Alozie’s 23-year African record in the event, won the race comfortably, but the electronic timer failed to display the time at the end of the race, remaining at 0.00secs.





The hand timer, which was eventually used, recorded that Amusan won the race in a time of 12.3secs, which would have erased Alozie’s 12.44secs, which was set in 1998.





But the time did not stand as the World Athletics recognises only the electronic timing device.





It was a big disappointment for the fans, who had cheered Amusan on and were hopeful she would set a new African record in the women’s hurdles event.





Miracle Thompson placed third in 13.1secs, while Favour Ezewuzie ran a time of 13.5secs to claim third position.





One year later, Amusan shed tears of joy at the just concluded World Athletics Championships after smashing the world record for the women’s 100m hurdles in the semifinals and running an even quicker time to win gold in the final, barely two hours later.





The latest competition was held in Oregon, USA, where the electronic timer did not fail.

Share This