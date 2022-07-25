President Muhammadu Buhari Congratulates Tobi Amusan, Dances Buga After Winning Gold Medal ( Watch Video)

Published:

President Muhammadu Buhari released this statement congratulating Tobi Amusan for winning the 100m hurdles Gold medal at the Athletics World Championship

" I join millions of Nigerians in celebrating Tobi Amusan and her stellar performance at the World Athletics Championships 2022.





Her new World Record and Gold Medal have brought excitement and joy and hope to all of us, and made our national anthem resonate on a global stage.





I also commend and celebrate Ese Brume for her long jump Silver Medal. #TeamNigeria have represented us with honour & pride; displaying courage, integrity and good sportsmanship, and proving that with hard work & determination, success is achievable.





#WorldAthleticsChampionships"





This was Amusan dancing popular Buga dance after the event





