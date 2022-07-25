Breaking : FRSC Gets New Acting Corps Marshal As Boboye Oyeyemi Retires Today

Published:

As the Corps Marshal of the FRSC Boboye Oyeyemi pulls out of the agency today Monday

A new Acting Corps Marshal of FRSC has been named





He is Deputy Corps Marshal Dauda Biu

He will act in that capacity according to information reaching CKN NEWS as the most Senior Deputy Corps Marshal of the agency until the appointment of a new Corps Marshal by President Muhammadu Buhari

Ag Corps Marshal Biu is currently is the DCM Finance of FRSC at the Headquarters





The pullout ceremony is currently underway at the old parade ground Abuja

