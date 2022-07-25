Monday, 25 July 2022

Breaking : FRSC Gets New Acting Corps Marshal As Boboye Oyeyemi Retires Today

Published: July 25, 2022


 As the Corps Marshal of the FRSC Boboye Oyeyemi pulls out of the agency today Monday 

A new Acting Corps Marshal of FRSC has been named 



He is Deputy Corps Marshal Dauda Biu

He will act in that capacity according  to information reaching CKN NEWS as the most Senior Deputy Corps Marshal of the agency until the appointment of a new Corps Marshal by President Muhammadu Buhari 

Ag Corps Marshal Biu is currently is the DCM Finance of FRSC at the Headquarters 


The pullout ceremony is currently underway at the old parade ground Abuja 


