Gov Elect Adeleke Cries On National TV

Newly Elected Governor of Osun State Ademola Adeleke has bursted into tears on National TV less than 48 hours after INEC announced him winner of the election

Senator Adeleke while speaking as a guest on Channels Television Politics Today anchored by Seun Akinbaloye cried while speaking about his late Elder brother Isiaka Adeleke

Isiaka Adeleke died few years ago from a medical challenge

The newly elected Governor said his elder taught him all he knows about politics

He describe his elder brother as a man who love Osun State

When asked if he will continue dancing after taking the oath of office, he replied in the affirmative

He promised to turn Osun into an entertainment tourist hub

