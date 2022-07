Published:

Singer, Davido gifted his uncle, Ademola Adeleke, a Rolex, to celebrate his victory in the Osun State governorship election.





Davido was captured in the video saying the wristwatch is for the governor.





Adeleke beat the incumbent governor of Osun, Gboyega Oyetola in Saturday's election.





Adeleke won on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party.









Share This