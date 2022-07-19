Enugu Ex-Minister, Estranged PDP Aspirants In Series Of Secret Meetings In Abuja

Published:

After spearheading, propagating and sponsoring repeated social media campaign of calumny and malicious articles against Enugu State Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and Enugu State PDP for not supporting his brother in-law and former Commissioner to emerge PDP governorship candidate, the Enugu two time ex-Minister from Nsukka axis has been having secret meetings in Abuja with some Enugu aggrieved PDP aspirants, who lost in the party primaries.

Investigations revealed that the Ex Minister, who is the younger brother of the first Executive Governor of Enugu State, has been inviting some of the aggrieved Enugu PDP aspirants to his meetings, where he has been bragging and plotting how to fight Ugwuanyi and the PDP in 2023, hoping to use the Labour Party platform, which his brother- in -law is yet to secure its governorship ticket.

A source privy to the meetings disclosed that Enugu PDP leaders and members are aware of the clandestine meetings and are monitoring it closely.

Share This