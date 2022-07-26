Deputy Senate President Aide Assassinated In Delta

Published:

A popular member of the All Progressives Congress in Ward 6, Sapele, Delta State, Mr Cyril Mudiagbe, aka Cyril Makanaki, an aide to the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has been shot dead by gunmen.





It was gathered that the incident occurred at his house in the Decima area of Sapele between Saturday night and early Sunday.





The murder was said to have thrown the community into pandemonium as vigilantes and other security guards battled to unravel the mysteries surrounding the killing.





A source said, “The gunmen went directly to Cyril Makanaki’s apartment and instructed him to open the door for them, but he refused.





“The gunmen forcefully gained entrance by breaking the door into the apartment and shot him. This looks like an assassination because the late Cyril was not robbed of anything. He was rushed to a private hospital where the doctor on duty confirmed him dead on arrival.”





Another source, however, stated that the assailants were members of an armed robbery syndicate.





“They first went to a plaza opposite the house before coming to this place,” the source claimed.





It was further gathered that the gunmen shot the deceased through the window.





“They were banging his window and when he opened the window, he was shot in the chest,” a resident said.





The Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bright Edafe, told journalists that he had yet to be briefed.





“But immediately I get the report, I will let you know the situation,” the PPRO said.





