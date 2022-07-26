Revealed: Identity Of Army Officers Killed In Latest Abuja Terrorist Attack

Published:

The identities of some of the officers who lost their lives in an ambush by terrorists in Abuja have been unveiled.

It had been reported how a captain and two soldiers were killed by terrorists in the Bwari area of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), on Sunday night

The deceased officers, who were attached to the Presidential Guards Brigade, were reportedly ambushed after they visited the Nigeria Law School in Bwari following a distressed call from the authorities of the school.

Spokesman of the Guards Brigade, Captain Godfrey Anebi Abakpa, confirmed the attack to Daily Trust, but said troops were already combing the area in order to ensure that terrorists were not hibernating there.

It was learnt that lieutenant Ibrahim Suleiman and Captain Samuel Attah, who were indigenes of Kogi State, were killed in the ambush.

Suleiman was the son of Col Suleiman Ahmodu Babanawa (rtd). He hailed from Okpo in Olamaboro Local Government Area. Late Attah was from Ibaji local government of the state.

Sympathisers have been trooping to the family house of Col Babanawa (rtd) at Okpo in Olamaboro LGA over the loss of his son.

The bereaved father reportedly made his marks in the Nigeria Army before he retired

