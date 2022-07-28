Court Sentences School Teacher That Kidnapped, Killed His 5 Year Pupil In Kano

Published:

The Kano State High Court Presided over by Justice Usman Naaba has sentences the Kidnapper of a five year old Hanifa Abubakar to death by Hanging and a five year Imprisonment for all the five charges labelled against him.





In th same vein the Court found guilty the 2nd dependant in the case Hashim Isiyaku in four charges and sentences him to death by Hanging and two years Imprisonment for attempt to Kidnapped.





In the same vein, the State High Court Judge Justice Usman Naaba found guilty the 2nd and 3rd accused Persons, Hashim Isiyaku and Fatima Musa guilty in four count charges in the case of the Murder of the six year Hanifa Abubakar sometimes last year





Delivering Judgement on Thursday, the High Court Justice Usman Naaba, said the five Count Charges included the Kidnappings of Hanifa Abubakar, attempt to Kidnapped her, Counseling of Kidnapping her, abatement and Poisoning her to death.





However the Presiding Judge found guilty Fatima Isiyaku for Conspiracy and attempt to Kidnapped and sentences to one year each Imprisonment because she is a Nursing Mother.

