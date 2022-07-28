Thursday, 28 July 2022

Breaking : US Based Nigerian Lady Shot At US Airport For Pulling Gun At Passengers ( Watch Video)

 A US based Nigerian lady simply identified as Ms Odufuwa has been shot and arrested in Dallas for pulling a gun in an attempt to shoot people 

According to a report by Fox 4 TV obtained by CKN News, Ms Odufuwa allegedly drew a gun at a crowded airport at Dallas  vowing to blow down the airport on Monday

The report said that Ms Odufuwa talked about her toxic marriage while pulling her gun , when asked to drop her gun she fired shots at some people

Her action met a response from a Police officer who shot her and eventually got her arrested 

