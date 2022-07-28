AfDB Boss, Adesina, Wife, Mark 38th Wedding Anniversary

Published:

The president of the African Development Bank Group, Akinwumi Adesina and his wife, Grace, are marking their 38th wedding anniversary.





The former Nigerian minister, shared photos to mark the day on his Twitter handle alongside a romantic message to his wife.





He said, “My Love, Grace: As we celebrate our 38th wedding anniversary today, I love you today more than ever. You are God’s most precious gift and blessing to me. You are beautiful, loving, kind, and godly — a model wife, mother, and my best friend. Happy Anniversary Honey! I love you!”





Credit: Twitter | akin_adesina

Share This