Abike Dabiri Reacts To Fraud Allegations At NIDCOM

The coordinator of the Global Coalition for Security and Democracy in Nigeria (GCSDN), Frederick Odorige has accused the Chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa of misappropriation of funds.





Odorige accused Dabiri-Erewa of misappropriating funds meant to be used to bring medical experts back to Nigeria.





Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, under Abike Dabiri-Erewa, & Min. of Health- Osagie Ehanire, jointly proposed N234.6m to attract medical professionals from the diaspora,” he posted on Twitter.





Responding to the accusation, Dabiri-Erewa wrote, “N24m to be spent on trainings & conferences abroad. A NiDCOM without a board!‪ @gcsdn_org shall ask questions.”





“False.1.‪ @nidcom_gov cannot propose a budget for Ministry of health.‪ @Nidcom capital budget is 160m for the whole year. I will then propose 234 in another Ministry? Use your brains if you have any. Go report to your sponsors ! Next ??.”





Speaking further with SaharaReporters, the activist claimed the NiDCOM boss had drained the finances of the agency without any significant project to match the millions of naira allocated to it annually.





He added that Dabiri-Erewa has been running the commission like a personal estate because it’s the only government agency in Nigeria that does not have board members as required by the constitution.





“Monies are annually budgeted to run the affairs of Nigerians in the diaspora with little or nothing to show for it. I’m asking those involved to show how the money was released and spent.





“You cannot imagine the insultive defences by the Chairperson of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Abike Dabiri. It may further interest you that NiDCOM is the only commission in Nigeria that does not have members of board as required by the constitution.





“All its administrative and financial affairs are run by the decision of only the Chairperson. Diasporans cannot vote to contribute to national policies yet we are being milked.”





The Ministry of Health had sought to engage Nigerian medical doctors, pharmacists, medical academics and other health workers from overseas, proposing to spend N234, 620,402 from the 2020 Budget for the purpose.





Dr Osagie Ehanire, Minister of Health, in October 2019 told the House of Representatives Committee on Diaspora Affairs that N173,020,401 would be spent on the “establishment and operationalisation of Diaspora Professional Healthcare Initiative, provision of logistics and implementation of Diaspora Professional Healthcare activities.”





It had proposed to spend N24 million on training and participation of the health ministry delegation to conferences involving health professionals among others.

