Saturday, 16 July 2022

Ignore Viral Audio, Nnamdi Kanu Not Missing From DSS Facility ... Lawyer

Published: July 16, 2022


 

The lead counsel to IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu has asked his supporters to ignore a viral video making the rounds on social media on allegations of his missing from DSS custody 

This was his post on the allegations 


Please UMUCHINEKE, kindly ignore the audio message being mischievously promoted/circulated  by the enemies of our people, to the effect that ONYENDU MAZI NNAMDI KANU is missing in DSS facility . 


The information is fake, a blatant lie and should be totally ignored by Ezigbo UMUCHINEKE. 


As a matter of fact, court-ordered routine visit was conducted yesterday and ONYENDU spent time with those that visited him .

Thank you and God bless. 

Always keep your eyes on the ball .


Sign:

Sir Ifeanyi Ejiofor Esq (KSC)

IPOB’s Lead Counsel

15th, July 2022.


