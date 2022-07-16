Ignore Viral Audio, Nnamdi Kanu Not Missing From DSS Facility ... Lawyer

Published:

The lead counsel to IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu has asked his supporters to ignore a viral video making the rounds on social media on allegations of his missing from DSS custody

Please UMUCHINEKE, kindly ignore the audio message being mischievously promoted/circulated by the enemies of our people, to the effect that ONYENDU MAZI NNAMDI KANU is missing in DSS facility .





The information is fake, a blatant lie and should be totally ignored by Ezigbo UMUCHINEKE.





As a matter of fact, court-ordered routine visit was conducted yesterday and ONYENDU spent time with those that visited him .

Thank you and God bless.

Always keep your eyes on the ball .





Sir Ifeanyi Ejiofor Esq (KSC)

IPOB’s Lead Counsel

15th, July 2022.

