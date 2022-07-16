Soldiers Arrest Osun NURTW Boss Ahead Of Today's Governorship Election

Published:

Some armed soldiers on Friday arrested a chieftain of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, Osun state chapter, Kazeem Oyewale, popularly known as ‘Asiri Eniba.’





Oyewale, who is the NURTW Chairman, Olorunda unit was reportedly picked up in the afternoon at his Ojurin, Osogbo motor park office by soldiers.





The development, it was learnt threw Old Garage Area where the park is located into panic, as many drivers and passengers waiting to board to different destinations fled the scene.





It would be recalled that the Osun state leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party, recently said it had written several petitions, accusing NURTW boss of masterminding attacks on its members to security agents.





An eye witness who preferred anonymity while narrating how Oyewale was whisked away during a chat with our correspondent said, “the soldiers arrested him in his office. They came into two vehicles.





“We can’t say where he was taken for now but he was arrested this afternoon in his office Ojurin, Osogbo.”





Efforts to get official confirmation of the arrest however proved futile as the spokesperson of Osun Police Command, Yemisi Opalola, said she was not aware of the arrest.





