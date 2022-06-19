Why We Blocked Niger Bridge ..Tipper Drivers

Published:

Members of Tipper Drivers Association on Saturday blocked the River Niger Bridge also known as Head Bridge, over alleged N1,000 extortion by naval officers.





The protest started in the early hours of Saturday after naval officers shot and destroyed the tyres of one of the tippers after the driver refused to bribe them.

The incident caused a heavy gridlock in the area that lasted several hours

It took a combined efforts of security agents and go Government officials to persuade the drivers to vacate the scene

