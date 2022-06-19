Gov Makinde Relocates His Embattled Deputy’s Office To Environment Ministry

Published:

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has ordered the relocation of the office of his Deputy, Rauf Olaniyan, to the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources.





The relocation notice was contained in a letter issued and signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Mrs. Olubamiwo Adeosun, on Friday.





The two-paragraph letter with reference number SP/S326/T/71 was dated June 17. The letter puts to rest insinuation as to who was behind an earlier signpost, which was installed at the Ministry of Environment indicating the Office of the Deputy Governor.





It would be recalled that Olaniyan had recently dumped the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressive Congress (APC).





The development had confirmed the widening rift between the Governor and his Deputy. The letter entitled, ‘Relocation of the office of the Deputy Governor of Oyo State to the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources,’ reads in part: “I have the directive to inform Your Excellency that His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Oyo State, Engr. Seyi Makinde (FNSE) has approved the relocation of the Office of the Deputy Governor to the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources, Secretariat, Ibadan. “I thank Your Excellency.”





For almost three months, Olaniyan has been using his private office owing to the midnight rainfall that blew off his office roof and got part of the office damaged.

