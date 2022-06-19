Teenager Arrested For Robbery A Day After Release From Kirikiri

Published:

A 17-year-old boy, has been arrested for breaking into a home, one day after he was released from Kirikiri correctional facility, where he had been for two years on charges of cultism.

The Lagos Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, revealed this on Sunday in a tweet.

Sharing a video of the suspect, Hundeyin said, “This 17-year-old was released from prison two days ago after doing two years for cultism. Yesterday, he broke into someone’s house to cart away valuables. What exactly are we getting wrong? NB: His lips…he had scuffles with neighbours who apprehended him, not the Police.”





The suspect in the video said he had been in Kirikiri correctional facility for two years and was released on Friday. He revealed his nickname as ‘Small Bottle' and that his parents live in Ajegunle area of Lagos.





