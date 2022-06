Published:

Supporters of the Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry, Ejike Mbaka, have demanded the exit of the Bishop of Enugu, Callistus Onaga.





Onaga had in a letter on Friday barred Catholics from worshipping at Adoration ministry, following recent public utterances of Father Mbaka.





During a protest on Sunday, some worshippers who went to the ministry in Enugu, protested, carrying tree leaves and branches chanting, “Onaga Must Go.”





Source: BBC Igbo

