Breaking : Terrorists Attack Another Catholic Church, Kill Three Worshippers

Published:

Terrorists on Sunday attacked worshippers at St Moses Catholic Church in Robuh, Ungwan Aku, Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State, leaving three worshippers feared killed.

The terrorists also abducted many worshippers during the incident, which happened while the church was rounding off the first mass.

It was gathered one of the seriously injured persons was rushed to St. Gerald Catholic hospital, Kaduna.

It was also gathered the terrorists came in large numbers on motorcycles and shot sporadically.

They killed and whisked away the worshippers with many injured.

Kaduna Police spokesman DSP Muhammad Jalige could not be reached for confirmation of the incident.





He didn’t pick calls put across to him

Share This