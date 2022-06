Published:

Ebonyi State Governor Dave Umahi has visited his Rivers State counterpart Nyesom Wike.

Though the detail of their meeting was not disclosed, CKN News learnt it was meant to be reconciliatory meeting

It will be recalled that in the past few months no there had been a no lost love between the two Governors over political issues

Both recently also lost their bids to be the Presidential candidates of their various parties APC and PDP in the 2023 election

