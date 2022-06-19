Police Arrests Killer Of Woman In A Hotel In Kebbi

Published:

The Kebbi state police command Saturday arrested alleged killer of a 30 year-old Jennifer Goje, who was murdered in her hotel room at river side hotel in Zuru local government area of the state.





Confirming the arrest of the suspect Kebbi state police image maker SP Nafiu Abubakar said that, the suspect one Bashir Muhammed allegedly murdered Jennifer Goje in her hotel room in Zuru on June 3rd 2022 and ran away.





However, following intensive search the suspect was apprehended in Kano where he has been hiding since he committed the crime.

