Unknown Gunmen Kill Two Policemen In Enugu

Published:

Uknown gunmen, Thursday, allegedly killed two police personnel guarding Royal Mass Transit Workshop at Mkpamte, Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area of Enugu State.

Vanguard learnt that the gunmen dispossessed the deceased policemen of their guns before leaving the scene.

A resident who pleaded for anonymity said the incident has thrown the largely rustic community into shock.

Meanwhile, all efforts to get the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO of Enugu State, Daniel Ndukwe, proved abortive.

Share This