Police Arrests Man While Trying To Use 12 Year Daughter For Money Rituals ( Video )

Published:





A Man who allegedly brought his 12 year old daughter for money rituals has been arrested by the Police

The incident happened at a province in Ghana

According to the narrative , the herbalist secretly alerted the police who got him promptly arrested

The herbalist a retired soldier said he took the action to show the world the extent to which some people would go in order to get rich

Investigation is ongoing by the Police authority

Lucky girl









Video





Latest update





A statement issued on Friday and made available by Chief Superintendent of Police, Grace Ansah-Akrofi of the Public Affairs Directorate, Police Headquarters, reads









“The Police have arrested a 42-year-old businessman, Evans Oppong, a resident of Fise, near Amasaman for allegedly taking his 11-year-old daughter to a native priest at Oyibi Kom in Accra, for ritual purposes, yesterday Thursday, June 2, 2022.

“The suspect’s arrest followed information provided by a patriotic citizen to the Police, and we are grateful to him for his selfless service which has saved the life of the child involved.

“The victim is currently in the safe custody of the Police while an effort is being made to reunite her with her mother and the rest of the family. Meanwhile, the suspect is currently in Police custody assisting with the investigation,” it stated.

Exposing the evil act, the herbalist, Nana Adu-Boafo Jnr said “This man brought his own biological daughter to me for money rituals. He promised me 10,000GHC and other good surprises after the rituals.

“I was crying within me because I have sympathy for humans and animals, I don’t kill people. The sad thing is, he even picked the daughter from school during school hours with an intention of buying her a new dress. Wow, what a wicked soul.

“I recorded every scene and talk to the Police and my Mother and Godmother. Sometimes I don’t even eat my own poultry because I grow so much love for them,” he stated.

The herbalist went on “This man is a bad man with many evil intentions. He didn’t even feel anything for his own girl. I prove to him I am a clean and gentle Herbalist. I know my daughters will be happy to see this move. All the people of Oyibi KON Divisional Area are happy.

“I am my grandmother’s grandson; and I sweep ONLY dirty stuffs, not harming innocent souls. I don’t harm people, I am a helper instead.”

Disclosing how the Police was informed, he said “For the love of money, this man brought his own daughter to me as a Traditional Herbalist to kill this girl in exchange of money rituals for him. I failed him and surprised him by inviting the Police for him.

“Next time, he won’t dare a Traditional Herbalist who is a Military man and a Chief. Oyibi KON Divisional Area is a peaceful and loving place, we don’t kill nor attack people here,” he said.

Share This