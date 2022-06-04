Pop Star Shakira Divorces Football Star Pique

Published:

Shakira and Gerard Pique have confirmed that they are bringing an end to their 12-year relationship.

The Colombian singer and the Barcelona defender have two children together, but they have taken the decision to part ways after the footballer's recent infidelity.





"We regret to confirm that we are separating," Pique and Shakira said in a statement. "For the well-being of our children, who are our top priority, we are asking for respect for their privacy.

"Thank you for your understanding."





Shakira's statement after Pique split





Shakira commented further on other news that had been surrounding her, after she had been seen in an ambulance recently.





The Colombian, fortunately, clarified that nothing serious had happened. Instead, her father had suffered a fall and she accompanied him as he went to the hospital.

She posted on Twitter along with a photo of her father.

