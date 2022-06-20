Threat To Life : Ogun Police Command Summons Singer Portable

Published:

The Ogun State Police Command says its attention has been drawn to a video clip circulating on social media where a famous hip-hop musician Habeeb Okikiola a.k.a Portable, the Zazu crooner was seen organising some youths to beat up a young man and inflict bodily injury on him.





The incident was said to have taken place somewhere within Ogun State about two days ago. Such unruly and violent behaviour is not only barbaric but unbecoming of somebody who is supposed to be a role model for the youths and should not be tolerated.”





The police insist that if Portable’s unruly behaviour is not checked, the same act will send wrong signals to the youths.

Given this, the Command is using this medium to advise Okikiola Habeeb, a.k.a Portable, to report himself at the nearest police station in Ogun State, failure of which his arrest will be ordered.





The flagrant display of impunity by portable in the viral video is condemnable, and if not checked, it will send a wrong signal to the youths looking up to him as a role model.





Jungle justice has no place in our laws, and whoever embarked on it must be made to feel the weight of the law, no matter the status of such a person.

