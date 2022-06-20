Breaking : IPMAN Orders Members To Sell Petrol At N180 Per Litre

The Independent Petrol Marketing Association of Nigeria has ordered its members to start selling petrol at N180 per litre

This was a statement issued by the Association today

RE :PETROL PRICING

Distinguish marketers, the Chairman and executives in conjunction with some senior members of our unit, organised a press conference today 20th June 2022, at IPMAN HOUSE Ejigbo Lagos, where we explained our predicament with the current price of PMS at private depot.

We explained that with the current price, there is no way we can sell less than N180 per litre. On this note, members are hereby advised to sell at a sustainable price within their environment.

Just make sure that the price is on your pump. Kindly contact the Secretariat should you have any authority challenging your operations.





Please tune in to Channels Television today by 10pm to view the press conference.





Best regards.





Akeem Balogun

Secretary

IPMAN LSD.



