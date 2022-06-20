Gen Abdulsalam Abubakar Has Left London Hospital..FG

Published:





The Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari Mallam Garba Shehu has dounced the story making the stories making the rounds on the health of the former Military Head of State Gen Abdulsalam Abubakar

Here was the statement posted on his verified social media handle





Alhamdu Lillahi for Allah's mercy.

I just ended a visit to His Excellency Abdulsalami Abubakar, former Head of State. He is out of hospital in a London apartment and apparently in no serious condition. He was his jovial self, maintaining a keen interest in developments back at home in Nigeria. Please, no cause for alarm.





