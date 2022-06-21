Stinginess: Mbaka Remains My Priest.... Peter Obi

Published:

The Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has said that the Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry, Father Ejike Mbaka, remains his priest and father in faith.

Obi said this during an interview on the Voice of the People 90.3 FM

The presidential candidate said, “For me, Father Mbaka is an ordained priest of God and as a priest, he remains my priest. I will always respect and show my allegiance to the church. Whatever he says, I will take it because he’s my father in faith. I respect him and he’s my brother.”





Mbaka had last Wednesday labelled Obi a stingy man, who can never become Nigeria’s president.

