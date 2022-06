Published:

The governor-elect of Ekiti State, Biodun Oyebanji, on Monday, visited the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.).





Governors of Ekiti, Kebbi and Jigawa States, Kayode Fayemi, Badaru Abubakar and Atiku Bagudu, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Abdullahi Adamu, accompanied him on the visit.

