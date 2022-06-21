Kaduna Church Attack: Terrorists Demand N100m Ransom For Abducted Worshippers

Published:

Terrorists who attacked Maranatha Baptist Church and St Moses Catholic Church in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State are demanding N100m ransom for the worshippers in their custody.





Terrorists attacked both churches in Robuh, Ungwan Aku, on Sunday, June 19, killed three worshippers, injured others and abducted 36 others.





The traditional leader of Aungwan Fada in the Kajuru local council Elisha Mari, who was among those kidnapped, said that he was freed by the terrorists and asked to go and look for N100m to secure the release of 35 other victims.





The traditional ruler confirmed the development on Monday, June 20, when heads of security agencies and a Kaduna government delegation visited the area to assess the situation.





According to the traditional ruler, the bandits stormed their villages on over 30 Motorcycles and shot sporadically to create tension before whisking them away.





He further explained that it took them about two hours before they arrived at the bandits’ camp where the hostages were kept.





Mari said he was freed because he is the traditional leader but was asked to raise at least N100 million ransom for those in captivity.

