Pastor Tunde Bakare the General Overseer of Latter Rain Assembly and Chieftain of the APC has this to the zero vote he got at by the Presidential Primary held in Abuja





"PASTOR TUNDE BAKARE SPEAKS





"I am happy that I have passed the test of character by not paying any delegate.





I passed the test of courage, by speaking the truth in the midst of wolves and the test of conviction by standing true to my beliefs.

Those who will make a difference must be different."

