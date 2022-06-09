Breaking : Former CBN Dep Gov Kingsley Moghalu Loses At ADC Presidential Primary

Published:

A former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Kingsley Moghalu has lost the 2023 presidential ticket of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) to Dumebi Kachikwu.

Kachikwu, the founder of Roots Television, was elected at the party’s presidential primary held in Abeokuta on Wednesday.





Kachikwu, the younger brother of a former minister of state for petroleum resources Ibe Kachikwu, contested the ticket alongside Moghalu, Chukwuka Monye, Mani Ibrahim, Angela Johnson, Joyce Nsaka, Chike Okogwu, Chichi Ojei, Favour Ayodele, Muhammed Lamido, Ify-George Oforkansi, and Ebiti Jegede.

The Roots Television founder polled 977 votes, Moghalu came second with 589 votes while Monye got 339 votes.





Moghalu told delegates before the primary that he plans to end the political careers of the presidential candidates of the two major political parties — former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and former Lagos governor Bola Tinubu.

“I am here to offer myself to you not because I am better than anybody here, but because I care about the future of our country.

“I offer myself because God has given me the main recognition to stand side-by-side with Atiku, Tinubu and to send them into retirement,” he said.





