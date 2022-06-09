Breaking : Buhari Presides Over National Security Council Meeting

Published:

President Muhammdu Buhari today presided over the National Security Council Meeting in State House

CKN NEWS gathered that all the Service Chiefs and some top government officials were in attendance

Details of their discussion is still being awaited as at the time of going to press





Updated





President Muhammadu Buhari is currently in a meeting with service chiefs and other senior members of his cabinet.





The meeting is expected to appraise the security situation in the country and also develop new strategy to tackle insecurity and other emerging threat to national security.





This meeting comes less that a week after scores of worshippers were killed in Owo on Sunday and also more that 20 people were kidnapped in Zamfara by armed bandits terrorising residents on the north West region of the country.

The security meeting holding at the Council Chambers has in attendance the Vice President, Secretary to the Government of the Federation; the Chief of Staff to the President, the National Security Adviser (NSA), Chief of Defence Staff, General, Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General; Chief of Naval Staff; and the Chief of Air Staff.

Also in attendance are the Inspector-General of Police; the Director-General of the Department of State Service ( and the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency.

Although details of Mr. President’s meeting with the Security Chiefs is still unknown, It is believed that it may not be unconnected with the recent mass murder which was carried out inside a place of worship last Sunday in Owo, Ondo state

Share This