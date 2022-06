Published:

Nigerian journalist Michael Awe ( West ) is dead

CKN News learnt that the ex Punch writer died on Saturday from an auto accident

One of his sons Michael Awe Jnr broke the said news on his Facebook page

Until his death Awe maintained a regular column in New Telegraph Newspaper and other news outlets

His death came as a rude shock to his friends and family

He is in his 50s , married with children

