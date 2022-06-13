How Nigerian Based Award Winning Filmmaker Died On Lagos Ibadan Expressway

Published:

An actor, Edgard Leroy, died in an accident at the Sagamu area of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway way on Saturday.





Leroy, who hailed from Cameroon, won an award for Best Indigenous Movie (Yoruba) Category at the last AMVCA.





Announcing his death, colleague, David Akande, on his Instagram page said, Leroy was heading to Ibadan to a movie location when he had a fatal accident.





He said, "Good night Edgard Leroy, my brother, friend and partner. I love you





"On the 11th day of June 2022, a ghastly motor accident on Lagos Ibadan Expressway, precisely at Shagamu, cut short the life of one of Africa's fast-rising filmmakers, Cameroonian-born Edgard Le Roy Nouke Ngedemon.





"Born on the 13th of July 1995, this amazing Director, editor and motion graphics artist was the first from his country to win the highly respected AMVCA award. And just a few weeks shy of his 27th birthday... this is the sad story of a life cut at its prime."





Share This