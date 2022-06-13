Breaking : Another Bishop, Wife Kidnapped By Gunmen

Published:

The Anglican Bishop of Jebba Diocese, Kwara State, Rt. Rev Oluwaseun Aderogba, and his wife have been reportedly abducted by gunmen.

His driver was also said to have been kidnapped alongside the couple who were traveling on the new Oyo-Ogbomoso Expressway in Oyo State.

The bishop and his wife were said to be traveling to Kwara State when their car developed a fault at a lonely section of the road at around 8:30pm on Sunday.

Before long, the gun-wielding hoodlums reportedly swooped on them and dragged them into the forest.





Sources said their abductors have demanded a ransom of N50 million to free their captives.

The Police Public Relations Officer in Oyo State, Adewale Osifeso, confirmed the abduction in a statement on Monday morning and said the command had swung into action to free the captives and arrest the criminals.

The statement read, “On Sunday 12/06/2022 at about 2100HRS, One Rev. Adekunle Adeluwa reported to the Command through an incidented report at Atiba Divisional Police Headquarters, Oyo town that at about 2030hours , One Bishop Rt. Rev Aderogba of Jebba Diocese, Kwara State in the company of his wife and driver were abducted.





“Preliminary investigations reveals that the victim’s vehicle developed what seemed a mechanical fault while traveling from Yewa, Ogun State to Jebba, Kwara State enroute an isolated area along New Oyo/Ogbomoso Expressway.





“The Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations of the Command is in Charge of the rescue operation that has commenced since 2100HRS of Sunday 12/06/2022.

“All the tactical teams of the Command Anti-Kidnapping squad, Ambush Squad, Puff Adder, Police Mobile Force, Counter Terrorism Unit, and Conventional Police personnel along with local hunters and vigilantes are all involved in the rescue operations.

“Meanwhile discreet investigation led by the State Criminal Investigation Department is simultaneously being vigorously embarked upon to ensure that the victims are rescued unhurt.

“While enjoining members of the public to report any suspicion to the nearest Police Division or formation, credible and timely information, the general public are assured of their safety as the go about their lawful activities.”





