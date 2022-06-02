I've Not Converted To Islam..Actor Jim Iyke

Published:

Nollywood actor, James Ikechukwu Esomugha, popularly known as Jim Iyke, has responded to rumors that he converted to Islam.





Social media got buzzing some days ago after a Twitter user and some blogs reported that the 45-year-old actor converted to Islam.





“I heard that the popular Nollywood actor Jim Iyke has revert to Islam. Alhamdulillah! Welcome to Islam, religion of peace. We welcome you wholeheartedly,” the tweep wrote.





Jim Iyke, in response, dismissed the claims as rumors. He noted that the photo of him that sparked the runours was from a movie scene.





He declared that he has no intention of converting his faith. “It will never happen”, he said in part.





“LET ME QUIETLY ADDRESS THE ELEPHANT IN THE ROOM AND GO BACK TO WHAT I DO BEST. THANK YOU. SEE YOU AT WORK! 🙏🏾”, he wrote on Instagram.









