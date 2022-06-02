EFCC Confirms Release Of Former AGF Who Allegedly Stole N80bn

Published:

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has confirmed the release of the former Accountant General of the Federation (AGF), Mr Ahmed Idris from its custody.





Uwujaren, the Head of Media and Public Affairs of the commission, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Abuja that Idris was released after meeting his bail conditions.





“I actually do not have an idea of what the bail conditions are but all I can tell you is that he has been released after meeting his bail conditions,” he said.





NAN recalls that the former AGF was arrested on May 16, by the EFCC over the alleged diversion and laundering of N80 billion.





The EFCC said verified intelligence reports showed that Idris raked off the funds through bogus consultancies and other illegal activities using proxies, family members and close associates.





The commission said the funds were laundered through real estate investments in Kano and Abuja.





It said Idris was arrested after he failed to honour invitations by the commission to respond to issues connected to the alleged fraudulent acts.





